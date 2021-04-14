Dear Eonni: A SONE recalls how she fell in love with SNSD and what each member means to her in a unique style

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Liliac from India dedicates the sweet letter to the iconic group, Girls’ Generation aka SNSD. Read her letter below.

One of the most iconic K-Pop girl groups, SNSD also known as Girls’ Generation made waves not just in South Korea, but also around the world. Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Jessica and Seohyun - each member gave their fans, SONEs, to love something or the other. A powerhouse of a group, SNSD is labelled as the ‘Nation’s Girl Group’ and rightfully so - they’ve received daesangs and were the first to set multiple records too!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Liliac from India to the group Girls’ Generation aka SNSD. Read her letter below.

Dear Girls' Generation,

I write this letter to express my inner sone

I might have joined the fandom pretty late

But it was the best decision

Soshi you were my first group that introduced me to the world of kpop

I remember scrolling through and finding the iconic song Gee

And the fact Yoona was the one who made me search it

The feeling of listing to into the new world is indescribable even if you aren't a sone listening it gives you chills the emotions that flow through is beyond words

Seeing you soshi is like getting bubbles of happiness

To me soshi is more then just a band, more then just some girls

To me soshi is a ocean full of emotions which I pass along with them

To me soshi is a hand that grabs me tight

I love to see Tiffany in pink , Sunny being bright , Taeyeon singing what she likes , Hyoyeon dancing to the beats of light , Yoona slaying every sight , Seohyun growing and climbing heights, Yuri being apple of eyes , Sooyoung doing what she likes .

The little joy of giggles I have seeing you all together fighting like kids of my junior class .

They say right some things are hard to describe you are one of them the words just can't describe it all .

All I wanna say is lobe ya lotsss

Always be happy and keep smiling

I am so proud of you all

Girls generation jjang!!

Jigeumeun SNSD = Now girls' generation)

Appurodo SNSD = In the future girls' generation)

Yeongwonhi SNSD = Forever girls' generation)

(SNSD saranghae)

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×