Dear Eonni: A South African BLINK wants BLACKPINK to be in her area & give Lisa the tightest of hugs

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, a fan from South Africa dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK’s Dance Machine Lisa is one of the most loved rappers in the K-Pop industry. At just the age of 24, she’s been a brand ambassador of the biggest brands in the world, such as BVLGARI, CELINE, and MAC Cosmetics. She’s also known for her impeccable fashion taste. One thing that nudges at BLINKs’ hearts are her raps that motivate them, encourage them and make them feel loved.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by a fan from South Africa to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnie,

This is a letter All the way from South Africa Johannesburg. I'm Khurn and I just want to say that. I can't stop dreaming of you and your music touches everyone around the world.

Lisa I just want to say that you're my favourite because you one of the greatest rappers in time and I want to let you know that I really appreciate you and the effect you have on me through your verses. I really love you even if I never met you and you never met me. I love you and you mean a lot to me and don't stop. I just can't wait for you to come to Johannesburg so that I can try and meet you and give you the biggest hug in the world. You all I think about recently and I love that. Just looking at your smile makes me cry(Happy tears) and I really love you and would love to meet you one day. I'm only 16 years old but I will do everything in my small little body to try and meet you.

You'll always be my favourite and in my opinion you are the best in the world and so many people love you and would probably know more about you than me, but at the end our love is so much different and it would be just great if every one of us got to make you feel that love and make you happy the way you make everyone else around you and around the world happy. Stay happy and I'm improving on my Korean just to have a conversation with you when I meet you. We love you stay safe and I love Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé too. Can't wait for Blackpink To Be In My Area.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×