Dear Eonni: A South African fan pens a sweet letter to Suzy; Says Start Up star was her only bias in Miss A

Dear Eonni: Ahead of the Start-Up's finale weekend, A South African fan writes a letter to Suzy, gushing about her talents and showering her with love.

As we prepare ourselves to dive into the finale weekend of Start-Up, we've received a heartwarming letter addressing to Suzy as part of our Dear Eonni series. The actress has won hearts with her performance in the show. Before she reveals who she picks - Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San or Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong - a fan from South Africa penned a note gushing about the actress-singer. The fan also added that Suzy has been her bias since the singer's Miss A days.

Check out the complete letter below:

Dear Bae Suzy Eonni,

I am shy to write this letter, but I just want to express and share my love, support and admiration for you. I live very far away which is why I am nervous that maybe my letter might not reach you, but I will have my fingers crossed and hope it will. I am writing to you from South Africa, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Durban. I am both a K-pop and k-drama fan. I want to say, I adore you and love you so much. Your talent, beauty and skills are so amazing. You truly inspire me to be brave and be myself. You are truly beautiful and very cute. I am your biggest loving fan that supports you, adores you and will always love you no matter what happens. You are precious and deserve to be happy and loved.

I think you are one of the best actresses I have ever seen in k-drama. I have watched all your K-dramas and I am currently watching and supporting Start-Up at the moment. I am always inspired with every character that you play in every drama. This has helped me with my depression and self consciousness and I have become more confident in myself. I smile and laugh more and I am much happy. You have really inspired me a lot. You are kind and always sweet to your fans and I think that's what I really love and admire about you. You were my one and only bias in Miss A and still today, I adore you and love your talent and skills so much. You are an amazing singer, dancer and actress and with so much of talent, you are a role model for me.

I hope you stay safe, eat healthy, smile always and keep being beautiful you. I love you and support you so much. I will be waiting for your reply if you receive my letter.

Saranghae

Your loving fan

Marissa

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

