Dear Eonni: A teen BLINK from India says BLACKPINK member Lisa is her 'inspiration in every way'

With the recent 'confirmed' update of BLACKPINK member Lisa's highly-awaited solo debut this summer with a music video recently filmed, the immense love that the talented 24-year-old singer has already been showered with from BLINKS is proof of how she's a force to be reckoned with. From her impressive rapping and dance skills to a charming, friendly personality, Lisa is THE maknae we absolutely adore!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by a teenage BLINK from India to Lisa. Read her letter below:

Dear eonni,

I am a teen from India.

There are many artists who inspire their fans and one of them is you.

Your group BLACKPINK is really awesome, the way you support each other, the way you take care of them. Your music makes me feel happy even when I am sad.

And Lisa eonni you are my inspiration in every way.

The way you rap, the way you dance to the way you show your beauty.

I really didn't know about you until this pandemic which I regret.

Your songs are awesome,

And you are my role model.

I want to become a dancer just like you.

You are the best eonnie.

And to other members of BLACKPINK,

I love you guys so much.

Thanks for making such amazing music.

I will support you in every way possible.

And if there is a concert in India I will be the first one to buy the ticket.

인도에서 많은 사랑을 전합니다 여러분을 너무 사랑합니다

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

