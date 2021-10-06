Dear Eonni: A teen BLINK from South Africa has been practicing Korean out of love for BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK, as JAY B recently called them, are the ‘female warriors’ that inspire millions of fans around the world. In just five years, the group has achieved imcredible heights and contiues to soar higher than before each week. Their last release was their first full-length album titled 'The Album', from which 'Lovesick Girls', 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez, 'How You Like That' and 'Pretty Savage' became super hits.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Luyanda from South Africa to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Hi my name is Luyanda I'm 16 years old and I'm from South Africa.I'm writing this email to my favourite k-pop groups and members all the way from Johannesburg in South Africa to ask them if they can come and do a tour in my country.I know it's a lot to ask but I would really appreciate it if they can.Especially Blackpink and BTS.I am an obsessed fan of K-Pop and I'm obsessed with Blackpink's Lisa and BTS's V.I would like Blackpink to be in my area.I've been practising my Korean and I'm getting a lot better.That's all I wanted to ask and say and I hope this email arrives to you and you answer me and tell the two groups about this letter.Thank you

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.