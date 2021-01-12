Dear Eonni: A teenage fanboy dreams of becoming an idol manager for someone like BLACKPINK member Jennie

In today's Dear Eonni edition, we've received a letter from a fanboy in India. The fan gushed about BLACKPINK member Jennie and reveals his dreams.

Over the years, several BLINKS have confessed that BLACKPINK has changed their lives. From boasting self-confidence to helping BLINKS exploring cultures they weren't aware of previously, several fans have expressed their gratitude towards Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Today, a fan has admitted that he realised his life goal thanks to the group, especially due to Jennie. Aditya from India penned a letter addressed to Jennie Noona and revealed he wanted to become an idol manager. He hopes to manage an idol like the BLACKPINK member.

Read his letter below:

Dear Jennie noona,

My name is Aditya, a 16-year-old boy, residing in India. I am a big fan of BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK introduced me to the world of K-pop. Although I started listening to their songs just 2-3 months before yet all their songs have got me hooked to them. I love and like all the members of the group - Jisoo noona, Jennie noona, Rosé noona and Lisa noona but my bias from the group is Jennie noona. I was introduced to the group by their song 'Playing With Fire' when I saw the song's mv. At that time, I didn't even know them but still, it was her voice and visuals that caught my attention the most.

Jennie noona is the cutest member in the group. She has the best kid's like gummy smile and I love that a lot. She makes a lot of funny faces that are very adorable. She is a great singer with great vocals. Her voice is a powerful, charismatic, bold and alluring voice. I really admire her for being such a professional in her work. Whenever I watch an mv of their songs, she catches my attention almost instantly. She has a nice personality and brings happiness to us Blinks with those smiles.

Jennie noona's birthday is on January 16. I wish her a 'VERY VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY'. May all her wishes come true and she always remains happy.

January 16 is a big day for India as well because the covid vaccination will begin here. Even though a coincidence, it's a big one...

I don't know if this letter will ever reach you or not. I will really like to be at your concerts and take a pic with you. Earlier, I wasn't sure of my aim but now I want to be an idol manager of an idol like you.

Last but not the least, thank you Jennie noona for being in my life. You are just like an angel making my day brighter and happier.

Stay safe and healthy. Take lots of care of yourself.

Lots of Love and Hugs from India

Your Dearest Fan

Aditya

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

