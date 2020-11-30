Dear Eonni: A teenager writes a letter to BLACKPINK hoping they would know that there are BLINKS in Bhutan

In our today's edition of Dear Eonni, a BLACKPINK fan from Bhutan pours her heart out to the members while hoping that through the letter, the group would know that Bhutan also has BLINKS.

As part of our Dear Eonni section, we've been receiving letters addressed to a number of K-pop groups and Korean actresses lately. From letters to BLACKPINK to Suzy and even Park Shin Hye, our inbox is overflowing with love! Not only are we thrilled to see letters for different stars, but her hearts flutter when we see letters from different countries as well. Like the one we are featuring today! Our Dear Eonni letter today comes all the way from Bhutan.

A 15-year-old BLINK from the country not only pours her heart out in the letter but she also hopes that this letter would let BLACKPINK know that there are BLINKS in Bhutan as well. Read her complete letter below:

Dear eonnie's,

I'm Karma Lhamo, a 15-year-old BLINK from Bhutan, who desires to be known by BLACKPINK. It took a few days for me whether to write this letter or not because I doubted that this letter of mine won't reach out to all of you. However, I took the chance to write a letter because I became a BLINK who adores you all and want to show some love for you all.

Whenever I listen to your songs, I become cheerful and feels like no one can have the best voices like you all. I even used to sing your songs as I'm able to and still, I'm doing that. You all are my favourite person whom I got to know at 12. I love you all so much that the fact that even people around me take bad words about 'BLACKPINK', I feel miserable and sad but I thought there are more supportive blinks around the world. BLACKPINK is my best-loved female group because I know every four sisters are talented. There's nothing you all should change sisters because you all are best in fashion, dancing, singing and even during when you all jokes. As well as, you all are kind and caring too since you let us love you, care you, and smile with you all. You let us do all the memorable things with you. And it feels great that you all encourage us, love us, and shares your happy thoughts with us. Your smile and your succeed bring us happy all the time.

I took a chance to write this letter mainly to say that, ' there are BLINKS from BHUTAN too'. Eonnie's, please always remember that there are BLINKS from that small country, BHUTAN.

Always have meals on time.

Be strong

Be safe

Stay healthy

I love you all so much.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

