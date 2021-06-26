Dear Eonni: A UAENA from Bangladesh believes IU aka Lee Ji Eun is 'a hidden best friend' of her life

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, a fan from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to IU. Read her letter below.

One of the biggest reasons why millions and millions of admirers consider themselves to be a part of UAENA is because of how exceptionally multitalented their idol IU aka Lee Ji Eun is. Whether it be mesmerising us with her honey vocals with songs like Eight ft. Suga and Celebrity or even leaving us enchanted with her impressive performances in K-dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Hotel del Luna, the 28-year-old singer is without a doubt, a firecracker entertainer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by a UAENA from Bangladesh to IU. Read her letter below:

Dear IU,

I first saw you in the drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. From then, I searched your name and found out your singing capability being so soothing and amazing. Meaning of You, Autumn Morning, Palette, Raindrops, Heart - all these are my favourite songs. I only opened Instagram account to see your profile every day. You are so special in my heart that reading other fans letters, I am crying. You are the lady love and a hidden best friend of my life. You are much more beautiful from what you look like. A beauty in heart. I don't know whether you can read it or not. But I wanna say I LOVE YOU JI-EUNI.

A fan from Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A UAENA from India believes IU aka Lee Ji Eun's 'pure and innocent smile can make everyone happy'

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×