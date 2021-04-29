Dear Eonni: A UAENA from Canada says listening to IU for the first time was enough to make her a fan

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Aaisha K. from Canada dedicates her sweet letter to the talented singer, IU. Read her letter below.

The recent hit Lilac singer IU is often dubbed as the ‘Nation’s Little Sister’. Her soft, melodious voice coupled with her gorgeous looks have made her one of the most recognisable faces of the Korean music industry in international waters. She’s won multiple awards for her singing, and also for her acting skills. Her most memorable drama till date remains Dream High and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Aaisha K. from Canada to the talented IU. Read her letter below.

Dear Unnie,

This is Aaisha K. from Canada! I wanted to tell you that I love you so much and that you're so pretty! Your voice is so beautiful. The first time I heard, that itself was enough for me to become a UAENA!

I wanted to tell you that you are a VERY hardworking soul, and you should keep going!

No matter what anyone says, you are just amazing!!!

I want to meet you, and attend your concert to see you live!

I want to tell you how much I love!

Keep having your beautiful smile on your face and stay healthy!

Hope your family and friends stay happy and healthy too!

I love you Unnie!!!!

From, Aaisha K.!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

