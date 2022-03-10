Dear Eonni: A Uaena from India admires IU’s bravery & boldness
IU debuted at the age of fifteen with her first mini album ‘Lost and Found’ in 2008, and since then, has deservedly received a lot of love and accolades throughout her career. ‘Good Day’, the lead single from her 2010 album ‘Real’ made her a national name, and in 2019, the song was ranked number one on Billboard’s ‘100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s’ list. Today, IU is active as a prolific singer-songwriter, as well as a notable actress.
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been written by a Uaena from India to IU. Read their letter below:
Dear IU Eonni,
I got this opportunity to express my thoughts about you. It's hard to express them in words but I will try. Dear Eonni, I love you. You are so cute, pretty and talented. I admire your bravery and boldness. You inspire me a lot…I can't tell you how much I love you…I love your songs. Whenever I listen to your songs, no matter how sad I am, it does not take a minute for me to be happy. You are such a great singer and actor too. You are so perfect. I know it's impossible to meet you as I am still 15 years old but I wish I could meet you one day...I love you Eonni, stay safe and healthy. I promise to stay a Uaena forever…Saranghae
Your Uaena from India.
