Dear Eonni: A UAENA from India believes IU aka Lee Ji Eun's 'pure and innocent smile can make everyone happy'

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Jagriti from India dedicates her sweet letter to IU. Read her letter below.

After being a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, IU's popularity continues to increase by leaps and bounds and for all the right reasons. From taking our breath away with her swoony vocals in hit singles like Eight ft. Suga and Celebrity to leaving hearts racing with her impeccable performances in popular dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Hotel del Luna, it makes complete sense why millions and millions are under her loyal fandom UAENA.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Jagriti from India to IU. Read her letter below:

Dear IU Eonni,

I am your biggest fan and I love you so much. Everything about you is so amazing. Your songs are very relaxing and your pure and innocent smile can make everyone happy. Whenever I don't feel sleepy I always listen to your songs. All your songs are really really awesome. Through the Night is my most favourite. I wish I could visit Korea someday and meet you.

You are my inspiration. I really admire you a lot. Also please visit India someday.

With loads of love,

Jagriti

