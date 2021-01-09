Dear Eonni: A UAENA from Malaysia gushes about how she sees IU aka Lee Ji Eun as the new Audrey Hepburn

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Fadima Mooneira from Malaysia dedicates her heartwarming letter to IU aka Lee Ji-eun confessing how reading the 27-year-old singer and actress' stories makes her believe in kindness.

While IU showing off her multitalented skills as a singer and actress makes her an instant fan-favourite, it's her kind personality that has legions and legions of faithful fans under UAENA (IU's fandom name). It's how unbelievably nice Lee Ji-eun is that you can't help but fall in complete adoration of her as a performer and more so, as a humble human being.

Today's sweet letter has been written to IU by Fadima Mooneira from Malaysia, a fellow UAENA. In her letter, Fadima gushes about how the 27-year-old singer's smile is a symbol of kindness and sincerity.

Dear IU,

I am Fadima Mooneira, a freelance author, content creator, blogger, illustrator, and of course...a UAENA from Malaysia. As a fan, I love to write about you on my blog and draw illustrations of you.

I became your fan since I watched you in Dream High and listen to your song, Someday. I think you are very talented, beautiful, adorable, have a lovely personality, and a very inspiring person. But besides these four factors, there five other reasons why I admire you. And the five reasons are...

#1 YOUR FOCUS TO WHAT YOU WANT & NEVER GIVE UP

As a fan, I research and read a lot about you. Most articles I've read tells me that being a singer, songwriter, and actress are your dreams. And I'm glad that you stay focus on it. I also know that your journey to success wasn't a smooth ride. But you never give up and keep on swimming. Your courage and hard work make you the Queen you are now. Because of this, you also inspire me to work hard and never give up.

#2 YOU HAVE AN ELEGANT FASHION SENSE

I'm not talking about Jang Man Weol in reason no.2. I'm talking about you as a fashionista. I always like your fashion sense, IU. I think your style is very elegant but yet innocent. Most of the outfits you wore during your concerts, fan meetings, and red carpet events are lovely, elegant, and so princess-like. To me, you are one of the best dressed female celebrities.

#3 THE WAY YOU APPRECIATE YOUR FANS

I like the way you show your appreciation to us, UAENA. You even call us your friends. Not many celebrities treat their fans as friends. You make us feel so appreciated.

#4 YOU LOVE TO SMILE

Your smile is the most beautiful smile I ever see. Your smile is a symbol of kindness and sincerity. I believe your smile has the power to make this world a better place.

#5 YOU'RE THE NEW AUDREY HEPBURN

As a fan, I always see you as the new Audrey Hepburn. Like Hepburn, you also grew up in poverty, and you work hard to improve your life and achieve your dreams. Now that you are successful, you help others who are in need. I'm happy that South Korean media named you the Donation Goddess. You are the lady with the heart-of-gold. Reading your stories makes me believe in kindness, and this is the main reason I admire you.

Ok, so these are the five reasons why I admire you, IU. These five reasons, are also the five things I learned from admiring you. You are one of my best inspirations. As a fan, I wish you all the best of luck in your career and the whole future. I hope you will continue to be more successful in the future. I also hope that in the future, you will become a legendary icon like Audrey Hepburn, and you will be listed as one of the most beautiful women in history. You deserve it.

XoXo,

Fadima Mooneira

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

