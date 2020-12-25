Dear Eonni: A UAENA from the Philippines hopes IU reunites with Hotel del Luna co star Yeo Jin Goo in a movie

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Katherine Jessica M. Estabillo from the Philippines pens a heartwarming letter to IU praying for her good health, wonderful family and more success in her career.

IU recently completed 12 years since her debut and what a mindblowing career it has been so far for the multitalented artist. Whether it be giving us one hit tune after another or impressing us with her spellbound performances in popular dramas, Lee Ji-eun is truly a force to be reckoned with. Moreover, the 27-year-old singer and actor has the loyal, undying support of her fandom known as UAENA.

Today's sweet letter has been written by Katherine Jessica M. Estabillo from the Philippines and dedicated to IU. In her letter, Katherine expresses how it's the Hotel del Luna star's humble personality despite her success and popularity that makes her special. Read her letter below:

Dear IU-ssi,

It's been a year since I watched you in K-drama Hotel del Luna. Back then, I admired you as Jang Man Weol. Your acting is so great and the chemistry between you and Yeo Jin Goo-ssi is extraordinary. Since then, I started to search more and more information about you and found out that you're not only a great actress but also a great singer and songwriter. But what made me more interested so much in you is your humble personality despite your success and popularity. I wrote this letter just in case you will read it, as an opportunity to express my love and admiration towards you. Your songs inspire me a lot especially when I'm having a hard time. And during those darkest days of my life, I managed to smile, let go and pursue my dreams all because of you. You made a big space in my heart and I will not forget you for the rest of my life. I hope you will go back here for me to attend your concert. And if you don't mind me asking, can you have another collaboration with BTS and a movie with Yeo Jin Goo-ssi in 2021? I'm so greedy but these are all my wish before the year ends. I'll pray for your good health, wonderful family and more success in your career. I hope in the future you will find the man of your life and realize that simple dream of yours. For now, let's continue to make memories together, my one and only QUEEN, IU.

This is Katherine Jessica M. Estabillo, a faithful UAENA from the Philippines.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A fan from India thinks Eight singer IU is a living angel for her gorgeous looks and angelic voice

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×