Dear Eonni: A UAENA from the Philippines REVEALS the sweet reason why IU has a very special place in her heart

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Jermaine Kianne S. Villanueva from the Philippines dedicates her sweet letter to IU. Read her letter below.

It won't be wrong to state that IU aka Lee Ji-eun is an extraordinary talent, whose artistic prowess comes beaming through in both music and dramas. Whether it be making our hearts melt with her popular tunes like Give You My Heart from Crash Landing on You OST, Eight ft. BTS' Suga and Celebrity or leaving us spellbound with her impeccable performances in hit dramas like Hotel del Luna and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, you can't help but fall for the 27-year-old singer and actress' affable charms.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Jermaine Kianne S. Villanueva from the Philippines to IU. Read her letter below:

Dear IU eonnie,

It's been a year since the last time, I've watched you on TV. I am an avid fan of yours, and I want you to know that you have a very special place in my heart. It was because my birthday is the day that you debuted. My actual birthday is September 18, 2004. When I learned that we both shared a very special day together, I am very happy. I even wrote a message to you via Instagram, but unfortunately, you haven't read it yet. I was just 7 years old when I first saw you on TV. It was on your first drama, which is "Dream High". From that day, I decided to make you as a role model. Whenever I am down, I'll always imagine that you are at my side, saying some encouraging words to me. It was effective, and I continue to do it, until now. I hope that you stay healthy, and safe. I wish that I could see you in person so that I can tell you things that I wanna tell you. I hope that you could read this message. Stay safe and stay healthy.. I love so much eonnie.

From your fan,

Jermaine Kianne S. Villanueva from the Philippines

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A Filipino UAENA respects Lilac singer IU as a lyricist because her songs are 'active and awake'

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×