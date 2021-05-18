Dear Eonni: For a US BLINK, BLACKPINK are the shining, beautiful light that saved her in her darkest days

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Elijah from Texas, USA dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

The girl group’s tagline ‘BLACKPINK in Your Area’ holds a special meaning to millions of people across the world. The four-member group debuted in 2016 and since then, their stories of hard work and relentless passion have been serving as a key inspiration for their fans. BLACKPINK makes sure to reach all of them and pass on their stories to make them achieve their dreams too!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Elijah from Texas, USA to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear BLACKPINK,

My name is Elijah from Texas, one of the biggest things y’all have done for me is something I thought was not possible at the time and that was y’all brought light to a world that went completely dark in my eyes. I mean how could y’all not the light. Each one of you gives off light that shines so bright it touches millions of people around the world. That’s not something a lot of people can say and I’m so proud of how hard y’all have worked to get to where y’all are at. Each one of y’all stories inspire me at levels so high that it’s infinite. I could go on forever talking about y’all. I mean it’s just CRAZY how much I LOVE y’all from inspiring me and bringing a light so bright and beautiful, it’s hard for me to look at either one of you without tears falling. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa I love each one of you so deeply I don’t think it’s possible to express it fully. I wish I will one day meet y’all and say this in person but the odds of that are low and I don’t even think y’all will ever see this message I still wanted to say These words also even though I'm in a dark place filled with anger and sadness y’all became my bright beautiful light I needed and I remembered watching a anime that showed and shooting star an for some reason I made a wish and that wish was for that light to NEVER EVER FADE!!

WITH SO MUCH LOVE,

Elijah

