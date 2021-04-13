Dear Eonni: A US fan conveys her adorable love for Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin; says their match is made in heaven

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Emelyn G Gamboa from the USA dedicates the sweet letter to the gorgeous couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin. Read the letter below.

‘Crash Landing On You’ really did crash-land in many people’s minds and hearts! Even before the news of the lead couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, dating came out, fans had already started shipping them both together. They both have been part of some incredible works but they shot to international fame with ‘Crash Landing On You’ (CLOY). Seems like CLOY wasn’t only a memorable show for the fans, but also for the couple as Dispatch stated that they both started dating each other soon after the show!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Emelyn G Gamboa from the USA to the gorgeous couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin. Read her letter below.

Hello there,

My name is Emelyn G Gamboa , a Pilipino American and a retired Vice President of one of the major banks in the US. My residence is in Los Angeles California.

I never realized I would come to love watching K-drama until I succumbed to friends urging on watching Crash Landing on You. It took me a while to decide to watch it. And boy, I really watched it, repeated watching it many times and believe it or not until now I still visit some of my favorite episodes. One of my friends told me she watched the whole drama more than twenty times.

I love the storyline , the dialogue of Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin and the unparalleled chemistry of this two very beautiful people. The acting is superb . It is maybe an exaggeration but they are really a match made in Heaven. They are two very beautiful people . I was so happy to read the news that they ended up together in real life. I hope , like all the people who love them that they will get married soon .

Son Ye Jin is really very pretty from when she is young and so is Hyun Bin. I had goose bumps when I see their pictures when they are young. You would think they are siblings. They are very good looking even when they are young .

I think they will grow old gracefully.

Hyun Bin is a very handsome man too . Son Ye Jin is right he has a very beautiful skin and and a silky healthy hair . He seems to really love her by the way he looks at her and the actions he does to protect her. He had a very beautiful smile too. I seem to feel that like Son Ye Jin he is also beautiful inside. I could feel their deep affection for each other when I watch their interviews even when they are saying the are just friends. I think they really compliment each other’s personalities . They remind me of the two favorite beautiful people Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano from the entertainment industry in the Philippines.

I wish Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will have more projects together in the future. What happened to you producers and directors? You should have made use of their popularity and would have given them a movie or another drama of the same genre. We are all waiting!!!!

I hope everybody will be safe during this pandemic. Wear your masks, practice social distancing and have your vaccine if it is available in your area. Don’t go out often if you don’t need to. Just stay home, watch Crash Landing On you in Netflix ; you will enamored with it.

Peace , joy and safety

Emelyn

Also Read: Dear Eonni: A 79 years old fan from Canada expresses her love for Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin & other KDramas Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×