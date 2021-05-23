Dear Eonni: A West African BLINK is learning Korean to understand BLACKPINK Lisa’s videos without subtitles

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Victory Johnbull from West Africa dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s legendary entry in Mnet Kingdom’s iKON stage still has people talking about it and absolutely loving the power she held on stage. But that’s mostly a given as Lisa is known to have the power of duality - she’s fun and adorable behind the sets and on stage, her presence transforms into a bold, powerful one. Her fancams are proof that the Thai rapper and dancer was born to be an incredible performer!

To make her fans feel closer to her, she has hinted that she will be uploading more vlogs on her YouTube channel, Lili Film, where she would previously only post dance cover videos.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Victory Johnbull from West Africa to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa Eonnie,

You are so unique, so innocent like a baby, so beautiful. One can never get bored watching you. I am learning Hangul so that I can understand you without subtitles.

I really want to meet you in person and tell you that above all I wish you are always happy smiling cause your smile lights up my day and many others out there.

Saranghae

I love you.

Victory Johnbull

Ghana

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

