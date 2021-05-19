Dear Eonni: A West African BLINK meets BLACKPINK’s Lisa in her dreams all time; Promises to meet in real life

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Yrielle from West Africa dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

A judge on a Chinese show, a Thai rapper and dancer, in a K-Pop superhit girl group - there’s nothing BLACKPINK’s Lisa can’t do. With her cool attitude and cheery personality, Lisa is known to make hearts flutter whether on screen or off screen. She’s also hailed for her exquisite sense of fashion and the aura she possesses. Being such a diverse member, she inspires many teenage girls across the globe.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Yrielle from West Africa to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa,

My name is Yrielle. I live in Ivory Coast, a country located in West Africa. The subject of this message is to express my deep love that I feel for you and the other members of BLACKPINK. I have dreamed so much of meeting you someday at one of your concerts or some other occasion that I sometimes see you in my sleep. (I think I am going crazy) but it is the reality I loved and appreciated you from the day I started listening to BLACKPINK. I love your RAP, your ENERGY and your ENTHUSIASM very much. One thing I love the most is your SMILE and your DYNAMISM in everything that make you reason why you are my #FAVORITEofBLACKPINK because one more of being a positive energy for her you are still a cute little angel. I am only 17 years old and I promise myself that even though you would never come to my country one day in concert it is I who will join you one day in another country in concert and this day for me will be the best day of my life but I keep hoping. I love that you read one of your biggest fans and continue with full energy like you always have and I continue to learn KOREAN for you.

Love,

Yrielle

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

