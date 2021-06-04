Dear Eonni: A young BLINK from Africa expresses her love for BLACKPINK & says Jisoo is her mom’s favourite

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Talia Corima from East Africa dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below

While the four member girl group keeps on breaking records, they keep on inspiring and motivating many BLINKs around the world too. BLACKPINK is one of the top K-Pop girl groups that has incredible fan power to hype them and their talent. The members have all been brand ambassadors of the biggest luxury and premium bands of the world and Jennie is even termed as the ‘Human Chanel’!

With passionate dance moves and powerful songs, BLACKPINK keeps on soaring higher each day.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Talia Corima from East Africa to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni,

I am Talia Corima. It's been around a year ever since I became a BLINK. I come from Kenya and TBH not so many people here are KPop fans so it was hard knowing you guys. In school people would see me as weirdo cause all I did was talk about you guys. The first song I heard of you guys was D4. I literally fell in love with your music ever since then. Actually my mum really likes Jisoo. I really wish I could see you guys one time but I don't know.I don't own any BLACKPINK merch but I hope to one day. I wanna thank you guys for not giving up during your trainee days. Today my mum told me that if there was a competition for watching the same people over and over I would definitely win cause am always watching you guys on TV and even on my phone. Please take good care of yourselves. I love you and I treasure you.Literally can't wait for Lisa's solo and Jisoo's drama.

Love,

Talia Ciorima.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×