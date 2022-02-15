Dear Eonni: A young BLINK from India writes about their love for BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. She debuted in 2016 as part of the girl group BLACKPINK, alongside Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. Together, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, and on the Billboard 200. Their release, ‘The Album’ (2020), is the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies.

Today’s letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Kushika Sinha from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni, I am falling in love with you.

I am Kushika from India and I am 11 years old. Lisa, you and your group are wonderful. Lisa, I like your dancing skills. Rosé’s voice is of an angel. Jisoo is a wonderful visual. Jennie is a good rapper. I am in 4th class and in March I will be in 5th. My mom and dad don't know that I am a BLINK. My BFF is also a BLINK and her mom and dad also don't know. My bias is Lisa. My BFF’s bias is Jennie. I like dancing, rap and singing. And Jisoo’s beauty also.

East or west BLACKPINK is the best. BLACKPINK in your area.

Stay strong.

Stay safe.

I love you all so much.

Love, from India

