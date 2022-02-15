Dear Eonni: A young BLINK from India writes about their love for BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. She debuted in 2016 as part of the girl group BLACKPINK, alongside Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. Together, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, and on the Billboard 200. Their release, ‘The Album’ (2020), is the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies.
Today’s letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Kushika Sinha from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.
Dear Eonni, I am falling in love with you.
I am Kushika from India and I am 11 years old. Lisa, you and your group are wonderful. Lisa, I like your dancing skills. Rosé’s voice is of an angel. Jisoo is a wonderful visual. Jennie is a good rapper. I am in 4th class and in March I will be in 5th. My mom and dad don't know that I am a BLINK. My BFF is also a BLINK and her mom and dad also don't know. My bias is Lisa. My BFF’s bias is Jennie. I like dancing, rap and singing. And Jisoo’s beauty also.
East or west BLACKPINK is the best. BLACKPINK in your area.
Stay strong.
Stay safe.
I love you all so much.
Love, from India
ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK became a bigger fan of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo since her debut in ‘Snowdrop’
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.