Dear Eonni: A young German BLINK loves BLACKPINK’s dedication and hard work towards their profession

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Nylea Rose from Germany to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hello I am a very proud blink. My name is Nylea Rose. I am from Germany ,I am 10 years old . The reason I love Blackpink is because you girls made me really love dance. Also to learn stuff about different countries! I really love your music and you guys are so hard working and very talented . I heard about you Blackpink on YouTube. I was scrolling and I found my favorite songs Kill this love and DDU-DU I love everything you girls did in the video. I love how Rosé is from New Zealand and how Lisa is from Thailand. You too have made me really curious about different languages . I watched your Netflix movie Blackpink Light Up The Sky. It was really good. I also love all your solos. It brings out all you girls' talents . Also I really like your show Blackpink house. It really shows how nice and kind you girls are to all of the Blinks. I really hope I will meet you one day!. I hope you get this message and have a great day. Bye Blackpink

