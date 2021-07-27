Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK expresses her love and respect for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK are known to be a unique group as the group consists of 4 girls from different walks of life, personality and responsibilities. Jisoo is considered the unofficial leader by the fans as the group has no official leader but since Jisoo is the oldest and is also a very determined person. Jisoo debuted later than the average K-pop idol which allowed her to enjoy her younger years unlike her members who started training at a young age and missed out on many normal aspects of being a teenager. Jisoo fills in as their dependable ‘eonni’ and the rest of the members leave their worries and concerns with her. Many BLINKs, like the one today, feel the same.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sneha Kumar from India to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

My name is Sneha Kumar. I am 12 years old

Dear Eonni

I am a blink who is just twelve year old. Your group is the best. You are a great inspiration to me.

When I first listened to your song 'How you like that' , I fell in love with your moves, grace, visuals and singing ability.I love your vocals and your dance and the way you also rap. Your songs are just AWESOME. You are such a responsible eonni for Blackpink. I wish to become just like you Jisoo eonni.

I hope that you come to India soon and I have at least one chance to meet you in person. Lots and lots of love to Jisoo eonni and the other members of black pink!

Lots of love

Saranghae

Also Read: Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK wants BLACKPINK to know her unconditional love for them

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.