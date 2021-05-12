Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK fears BLACKPINK might disband before she gets older; Hopes to be like them

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Shambhavi from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Paving paths for the coming generation girl groups, BLACKPINK’s popularity soars higher with each passing day. With catchy hits such as ‘BOOMBAYAH’, ‘DDU DU DDU DU’, ‘KILL THIS LOVE’ and many more, they’ve cemented their mark in the K-Pop industry since the time they debuted, i.e. in 2016. Being a four-member girl group with insane talents, they’ve inspired millions of girls and women across the globe!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Shambhavi from India to the girl group BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear BLACKPINK,

Heyy guys I love all of u so so much, all of u are just so perfect, beautiful, kind, caring, cute and the best. I started listening to your songs last year (when I was 11), right now I'm twelve and my biggest fear is that I will never be able to meet you, as when I become the age to travel and go to your events and concerts alone I fear you guys will not be a band till then. So I don't know if I can meet you but even if I get a glance of u guys I will feel like I have met you guys. Love u all so so much and I hope to be like u one day️.

Shambhavi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

