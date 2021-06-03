Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK loves BLACKPINK’s Jennie because of her stage presence, her smile & more

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Adrija Majumde from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Read her letter below.

Called ‘Human Chanel’, BLACKPINK’s Jennie skills and talent are no joke. At the age of 25, she stands tall with all her achievements on her shoulders, for the whole world to see. She’s a singer and a rapper, who makes even a street look like a runaway. She has impeccable fashion sense, a great voice, and amazing dance skills. With her first solo titled ‘Solo’, she broke many records and also fans’ hearts as the song was packed with power and swag - which is exactly what Jennie is, among many other things!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Adrija Majumde from India to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Read her letter below.

Dear Jennie eonnie,

I am just an eleven year old BLINK from India. I know this message might not reach you, but I'll be very grateful if it does.

It has been long since I've known BLACKPINK. I am really fond of you, and your other members. You are my inspiration and my idol. I hope one day I could become like you. I like you because of you being yourself. I like the way you rap and the way you maintain your stage presence. Even though you become tired sometimes, you still put a smile on your face just to make sure BLINKs aren't worried about you. You are a great person, since you always receive fan gifts and keep them decorated in your room, just like you posted in an Instagram post of yours. I always cheer up whenever I listen to BLACKPINK. I am scared that you guys will disband before I grow up and I will never get a chance to meet you. But I hope those days are far away and I don't have to worry about it now. I will always support you no matter what.

Lots of Love

–Adrija Majumde

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Jennie Youtube

