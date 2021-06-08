Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK regards BLACKPINK as her older sisters; Hopes to become friends with them

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Siya from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK has become one of the top girl groups in the world with the many explosive songs they’ve released since their debut. Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Pretty Savage, Kill This Love and many more have found their way to be in the ‘must listen’ K-Pop group songs of all time, and we can definitely see why. Catchy lyrics, addictive choreography, and upbeat music, everything needed to make a song a blockbuster hit, is present in BLACKPINK’s songs. No wonder they’re songs suit all age groups and they’re loved by millions across the world!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Siya from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni,

Hey, I'm Siya, I'm from East India. I'm a Blink (BLACKPINK fan). I'm 14 years old. My dream is to become a Kpop star. I don't know if BLACKPINK members are reading my message or not, but I'm really grateful to have them in my life, even though they don't know I exist in the world. I'm inspired by all four of them. I want to Dance like Lisa eonnie, I want to sing like Rośe eonnie, I want to be a good person like Jennie eonnie, I want to take care of my bandmaster like Jisoo eonnie. They are my inspiration. They were the first person who inspired me. Words are less to express how grateful I'm to them. For the whole world, they are Stars and Queens, in my eyes, they are my everything, more like my elder sisters. I know I'm not pretty like them, but I love them with my whole heart. I love all of you. Thank you for existing, and I promise, if BLACKPINK ever had a concert in India, I'll be the first person to buy their tickets and watch their concert. I hope, someday, I'll become a kpop idol too and can meet you all. I promise, I'll chase my dreams. And the day we'll become friends~ we'll have so much fun together. Love you all.

Thank you.

Love,

Siya

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Want to find more Blinks to share all your Blackpink obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.

Share your comment ×