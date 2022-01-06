Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK talks about how her whole family fell in love with BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Vanya from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hi, my name is Vanya and I am 12 years old. I am an Indian girl. I have been a fan of Blackpink since 6th grade and I just love them so much! I can't express my love in words for them. I love and support each blackpink member and I am so fortunate to exist in the same generation as them. My mom and dad also support blackpink. Whenever I miss the girls I just look at merches and remember them. I am so thankful for them. I remember I cried my eyes out while watching BLACKPINK:light up the sky. It is so inspiring. It was fate that made blackpink. They are perfect. My bias is jennie unnie. I like her because she has amazing stage presence,that killer attitude,such empowering charisma. I do love all the 4 girls. Lisa. Her dancing is just so amazing, it's so captivating to see her dance on stage as she does each and every move so swiftly. I learned her choreography 'lalisa'. And even performed it. When I started to learn the choreo my knees oh gosh they kept hurting for a week. Rosé She's just so cool and sweet,her high notes are just so beautiful and beautiful to hear. And her charismatic aura is just on another level, If we talk about jisoo. First of all, Her golden visuals , Her voice and how much she is like me. I stan 7 groups in total. But BLACKPINK. They will always be my ult's. I hope they come to India. My mom promised me she will take me to their concert. I really hope so. My mom appreciated Lisa's vocals in sour candy and is obsessed with their song ice cream. She often appreciates kpop in public gatherings. Dad, well he hijacked my favorite bts cup lol. And he says he likes bts and blackpink because music has no language. My sister also likes blackpink and she is the one who introduced me to kpop. Blackpink might not have many songs but. Quality > quantity. I enjoy listening to their songs. I hope to be a singer one day. I really like singing but can't tell my parents about it. Hopefully my dream will come true one day. I am so thankful for the chance to write about blackpink and my love for them. I hope each and every blink out there gets to meet blackpink one day! I hope you guys have a nice year ahead! Stay safe!

