  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK wishes to go to Korea to attend a BLACKPINK concert & expresses her love

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Varda Sethi from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.
985 reads Mumbai
BLACKPINK at an music award show BLACKPINK performing at a music award show. (Pic Credits: News1)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Being an international K-Pop fan is difficult. Especially if someone is a young fan. From buying albums, merchandise, membership, and the ever yearning desire of attending a concert that is, almost every time, expensive. Among the many struggles that a young fan has, one of them is about watching their favourite idols perform in front of their eyes. Today’s letter talks about such a young fan and her wishes to attend BLACKPINK’s concert. 

 

BLACKPINK is the top girl group in the K-Pop industry right now with expensive, exclusive premium luxury brand deals, and incredible music coupled with choreography!

 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Varda Sethi from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

 

Hello, I am Varda Sethi from india....

I have been into Kpop since 3 years but I've never gotten a chance to attend any fan meeting or any concert just because I am 11 years only.. 

 

Who can not love or admire BLACKPINK..I have calculated costs of concert and flight to Korea..

 

Sadly, I don't have that much money in my piggy bank..And my parents say to continue school and then go to korea!

 

But then BLACKPINK will disband!

I hope this letter reaches you but  if it doesn't I’ll be left as one BLINK among billions!

 

Thanks a lot for inspiring me!

I love your dance moves!!

And raps. And stage presence i just can't count how talented you eonnies!

 

Varda Sethi

India

 

Also Read: Red Velvet's Joy to guest star a special invitee on Naver NOW's 'Seulgi.zip' hosted by fellow bandmate Seulgi

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Want to find more Blinks to share all your Blackpink obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

You may like these
Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK regards BLACKPINK as her older sisters; Hopes to become friends with them
Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK wishes to work with her bias Lisa from BLACKPINK once she grows up
Dear Eonni: A young BLINK from Africa expresses her love for BLACKPINK & says Jisoo is her mom’s favourite
Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK loves BLACKPINK’s Jennie because of her stage presence, her smile & more
Dear Eonni: A 12 year old Filipino BLINK considers Lisa her big sister; Is highly inspired by her & BLACKPINK
Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK quotes Lisa & Jennie to express love for BLACKPINK; Thanks them for all the smiles