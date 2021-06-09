Dear Eonni: A young Indian BLINK wishes to go to Korea to attend a BLACKPINK concert & expresses her love

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Varda Sethi from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Being an international K-Pop fan is difficult. Especially if someone is a young fan. From buying albums, merchandise, membership, and the ever yearning desire of attending a concert that is, almost every time, expensive. Among the many struggles that a young fan has, one of them is about watching their favourite idols perform in front of their eyes. Today’s letter talks about such a young fan and her wishes to attend BLACKPINK’s concert.

BLACKPINK is the top girl group in the K-Pop industry right now with expensive, exclusive premium luxury brand deals, and incredible music coupled with choreography!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Varda Sethi from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hello, I am Varda Sethi from india....

I have been into Kpop since 3 years but I've never gotten a chance to attend any fan meeting or any concert just because I am 11 years only..

Who can not love or admire BLACKPINK..I have calculated costs of concert and flight to Korea..

Sadly, I don't have that much money in my piggy bank..And my parents say to continue school and then go to korea!

But then BLACKPINK will disband!

I hope this letter reaches you but if it doesn't I’ll be left as one BLINK among billions!

Thanks a lot for inspiring me!

I love your dance moves!!

And raps. And stage presence i just can't count how talented you eonnies!

Varda Sethi

India

