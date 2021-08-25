Dear Eonni: A young Indian fan recounts Jun Ji Hyun’s characters that completely won her over

Jun Ji hyun, also known by her English name Gianna Jun, is an actress and model. Jun rose to fame for her role as The Girl in the romantic comedy My Sassy Girl, one of the highest-grossing Korean comedies of all time. Other notable films include Il Mare, Windstruck, The Thieves, The Berlin File and Assassination. She also starred in television series My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea. Currently, she stars as Ashin in the Netflix series Kingdom. Jun Ji hyun's success in film and television has established her as a top Hallyu star. She is referred to as one of "The Troika" along with Kim Tae-hee and Song Hye-kyo, collectively known by the acronym "Tae-Hye-Ji".

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Shambhavi from India to Jun Ji Hyun. Read her letter below.

To Jun Ji hyun,

Dear Eonni

I am Shambhavi (14 years old) from India. I am a big fan of your acting skills and beauty. It's my keen desire to meet you once in my life. You are my Idol. From the moment I watched "Legend of the Blue Sea" I have been mesmerized by your acting. I really liked you as Shim Cheong in the drama. I love all your Dramas. I think I have almost finished watching all your Dramas and Movies like My Love from the Star, My Sassy Girl, Legend of the Blue Sea and many more. I also really admire your great fashion sense. You make your every work memorable and fantastic with your dedication towards it. You are an amazing person and a pure soul who inspired me a lot. Thank you so much for that !! I am looking forward to your upcoming works. All the best !!

Saranghae Eonni

Your true and dearest fan

Shambhavi Prakash

India

