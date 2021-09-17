Dear Eonni: A young Pakistani BLINK relates to all the members of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sahab Nawab from Pakistan to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hi, I am 13 years old from pakistan. I love BLACKPINK sooo much, the way they are performing their best for us just to make our smile deep for them, they work hard and lose breath but do their best I am a BLINK. Jisoo is known as the group leader : she is cute, has natural beauty and acting is at 100% level. Rose: Her voice is like coming from an angel, the most funny thing about Rose is that she is a foodie like me. I'm Lisa : the dancing queen and Jennie the cutest with her unbelievable beauty. bp we love you.

