Dear Eonni: A Zimbabwean BLINK pens her excitement for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s new drama ‘Snowdrop’

BLACKPINK are known to be a unique group as the group consists of 4 girls from different walks of life, personality and responsibilities. Jisoo is considered the unofficial leader by the fans as the group has no official leader but since Jisoo is the oldest and is also a very determined person. Jisoo debuted later than the average K-pop idol which allowed her to enjoy her younger years unlike her members who started training at a young age and missed out on many normal aspects of being a teenager. Jisoo fills in as their dependable ‘eonni’ and the rest of the members leave their worries and concerns with her. Many BLINKs, like the one today, feel the same.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Shernell from Zimbabwe to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

I'm Shernell from Zimbabwe in Africa. I would like to write to Jisoo of Blackpink. Eonni, you are such a beautiful, kind and talented soul. You are also a great big sister to all members of Blackpink. May you succeed in all you do and I am waiting for the premier of Snowdrop with great excitement. Sending my love and well wishes to you all the way from Zimbabwe. God bless you

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.