Dear Eonnie: A BLINK from India shares how BLACKPINK helps her stay strong despite struggles

BLACKPINK is the biggest girl group/musical act in the world right now and this group has created history in the world of music with their incredible popularity and talent. It is no surprise that the girls are as close to each other as a family and their everyday lives revolve as much around each other as they do around themselves. They have worked hard for what they have and despite all hardships, have stayed by each other's side, inspiring millions of young and aspiring artists in the world.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sufia to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

My Dear Eonnies ,

Im just a fellow BLINK from West Bengal , Kolkata , that loves you so much , you are my inspiration and just my everything ,You guys have gone through many hardships , The path was really hard for each one of you , I loved the story of your life , as I Have watched the documentary film "BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY" , and I learnt that you have to stay strong and fight for the dream you have , Whatever Hardships you go through just stay strong , as for me when I'm sad or wanna give up , I only think about you guys and then I know we can't have the thing that we desire the most if we won't struggle , that gave me the strength to stand again :) , I can't express how much I love and support you guys ! I really wanna say that "THANKS FOR EXISTING" i love seeing you dancing , rapping , your most valuable and precious smile . Im From India and I'm only 14 years old , my name is Sufia . Lisa eonnie , I always told myself , that , you were also 14 when you came all alone to Korea from Thailand , just for your dream that was really incredible , it was really hard for you ,came to a new place faced language barrier , but still you stayed strong and now , you got what you deserved , Rosié eonnie , I'm eagerly waiting for your solo , and obviously Jisoo eonnie 's Drama hehe , "SNOWDROP" will be legendary , You guys are so beautiful , each of you have different auras , different energies , different style ,you guys are just PERFECT , and I hope that if uri BLACKPINK comes to India , after the Pandemic is over , We Indian BLINKS will be the happiest ever , Though many of us cant afford it , But , We will be very happy if you come to our country , and experience our culture in person :) , And I really really wanna meet you in person , wanna buy your merch , wanna buy your albums , but , it's the thing that many blinks can't afford , kind of big problem but that's fine , we are happy to see you guys happy So , Be Always Happy Jisoo , Jennie , Rosé and Lisa , Don't Worry about the haters but ,always know that there are Millions of BLINK that loves you ️ , Hope this letter will reach to you !

Yours Sufia .

