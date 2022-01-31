Dear Eonnie: IU’s ‘Celebrity’ helped this UAENA accept who they really are

Debuting at the age of fifteen with her first mini album ‘Lost and Found’ in 2008, IU has deservedly received a lot of love and accolades throughout her career. ‘Good Day’, the lead single from her 2010 album ‘Real’ made her a national name, and in 2019, the song was ranked number one on Billboard’s ‘100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s’ list. Today, IU is active as a prolific singer-songwriter, as well as a notable actress.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonnie series has been written by Starlight from Nigeria to IU. Read her letter below:

Dear IU,

Well, I pondered on what I should write to you as this is an opportunity to share what I have been having in mind to say one day if I'm opportune to meet you. Umm...what I would like to say is this: I admire your courageousness and you being bold and brave. It's amazing how far you've come and are still standing strong and it's so admirable. Your songs also carry deep meanings and make me be myself. I'm always the shy one whose fear is being judged for the way I am, but your song ‘Celebrity’ helped to make me accept who I really am. That I am my own celebrity. Thank you for being you and being amazing IU. I hope you keep staying strong and healthy. Don't pressure yourself and stay amazing the way you are. Thank you and I wish you all the best in this life. Love from a fan.