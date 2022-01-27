Dear Eonnie: A young BLINK from India writes about falling in love with BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment with their songs ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, and immediately entered the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at number 1. The girl group is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard HOT 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ in 2020. BLACKPINK’s ‘The Album’ is also the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell over one million copies. BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career, and have been acknowledged as a global K-Pop phenomenon by South Korea’s President Moon Jae In.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonnie series has been penned by Alain Robinson from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.



Dear Eonnies,

Annyeonghaseyo...I am a 15-year-old BLINK from Kerala, India. I am a huge fan of BLACKPINK and you guys are one of my favourite K-Pop girl groups. I got to know about BLACKPINK when I was 13 and fell in love with you guys instantly.

I really love your songs (special love for the English ones because I don't understand Korean). Even though I don't understand the language, I try to learn the songs at my level best. I am hoping to learn Korean after my current academic session.

You guys are the best. When I feel bored or depressed, I watch your videos or listen to your songs (I especially love the 'BLACKPINK HOUSE' series).

As BLINKS (collectively), we wish you guys all the best and hope you stay positive at all times and reach great heights. We BLINKS will be beside you at all times and support you guys.

We Keralite BLINKS hope that BLACKPINK will come to our little Kerala or India and perform. We will be waiting for you guys.

With best wishes and lots of love...a BLINK.

