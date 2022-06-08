Dear EXO: A fan from India calls the group their ‘everything’ in a heartwarming letter

EXO is a group that currently comprises nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. Debuting in 2012, the group’s first studio album ‘XOXO’ (2013) brought them their breakthrough single, ‘Growl’. The members have also been active through their individual music releases, acting projects, and more. EXO’s most recent release as a group was their 2021 special album, ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Vanshika from India to EXO. Read the letter, below.

Annyeonghaseyo EXO,

I am Vanshika. Firstly, I love your music. I know I might be just a fangirl, but for me, you are my everything. Please do come to India. New music = New country. I know Suho Oppa came to India once, but unfortunately, I wasn't able to meet him that day. There are thousands and lakhs of Indian EXO-Ls waiting for you. Please visit India. I wanna visit your concert so hard. Even watching small interactions of Indians with you guys makes me excited. Please come here and do a concert. Your concert will be a whole trip for me. No matter if anyone's gonna visit your concert or not, I will always be there.

Thanks

Love you

EXO saranghaja