Dear EXO: A fan from India calls the K-pop group their motivation in a lovely letter

Debuting in 2012, EXO is a group that currently comprises nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. The group’s first studio album ‘XOXO’ (2013) brought them their breakthrough single, ‘Growl’. The members have also been active through their individual music releases, acting projects, and more. EXO’s most recent release was their 2021 special album, ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Soumya from India to EXO. Read the letter, below.

Dear EXO,

I was not into KPOP. EXO brought me to KPOP in 2021! Then it all began...

I used to be a dorky nerd and an introvert. But after seeing EXO, I felt some different vibe. I wanted to change myself and make myself better. EXO always motivated me, especially Junmyeon!

Whenever I feel down, I just watch their motivational videos and cheer up! I study hard to go to South Korea and meet EXO so that I can thank them for changing me, my personality and my existence. I used to be under stress because of my studies but now I study with EXO and I feel so confident!

Thank you EXO!!!!

People say obsession leads to failure.....But for me EXO isn't an obsession, it's my motivation which I hope will lead me to success. If I become successful in my life, my whole acknowledgement will go to my parents and the one and only, EXO!

Honestly, I was a depressed soul. Being in my teenage years, I had to handle so many mood swings. But thankfully EXO came to survival and helped me to stand up! When no one was there with me, EXO shined brightly as a light of hope.

Suho motivates me to always be confident, Xiumin motivates me to be neat and clean lol, Lay motivates me not to break any promises, Baekhyun motivates me to bring a smile to everyone's face, Chen motivates me to be the sunshine and ignore the haters, Chanyeol motivates me to smile like an idiot in every situation and be competitive, D.O. motivates to be simple and humble, Kai motivates me to be the centre in every stage and Sehun motivates me to shine brightly!!

Thank you EXO for being the most important part of my life! I really respect all your hard work for EXOLs and love towards EXOL! We will always be ONE!

I have the least probability of EXO members reading this letter but I hope wherever they are, they'll always shine brightly!

I may not be physically present in your happy and sad times but I'll always celebrate your happiness in my heart and will always protect you from sorrows and pain!

May the Almighty bless their pure souls and they always be successful in every field, from singing, dancing, acting to parenting! They do so much for EXOLs and seriously EXO deserves everything in this world!!!!

WE ARE ONE, EXO SARANGHAJA!!!

Forever your Eri,

Soumya