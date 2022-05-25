Dear EXO: A fan from the Philippines calls the group their youth in a lovely poem

Formed in 2011 and debuting in 2012, EXO is a group comprising nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. The group’s first studio album ‘XOXO’ (2013) brought them their breakthrough single, ‘Growl’. The members have also been active through their individual music releases, acting projects, and more. EXO’s most recent release was their 2021 special album, ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Princess Joy Duran from the Philippines to EXO. Read the letter, below.

Good day!

I am Princess Joy Duran from the Philippines.

Below is the poem I wrote to express my love and support for EXO.

EXO: Our Youth, Our Home

-Princess Joy Calapano Duran

12 stars became one in 2011,

Talents are undoubtedly gifts from heaven,

You uplift EXO-Ls 24/7.

We’re your constant support, to make it even.

EXO our silver light.

You always shine so bright.

Your smiles, delightful sight.

Your story, great to write.

EXO defines our youth.

Your planet’s our best booth.

Your music, our lives’ vermouth.

It is nothing but the truth.

Though your journey is not all fun.

Reason to leave this fam, there is none.

Let’s love and to forever, run.

No doubt, with EXO we are one.

All the time, you do everything you can.

Despite the struggles, to stay strong’s your plan.

Thanks for making each of us a proud fan

And we are proud you’re the ones we stan.

Love Always and Forever,

Princess Joy C. Duran