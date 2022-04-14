Dear Felix: A fan from Dubai thinks the Stray Kids member looks captivating on camera

Born in September 2000 in Sydney, Australia, Felix is the lead dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist of the boy group Stray Kids. He made his debut as a part of the JYP Entertainment boy group in March 2018. Felix has actively participated in writing lyrics as well as composing multiple tracks in Stray Kids' discography, right from the group’s pre-debut EP.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Anndi from Dubai, to Stray Kids’ Felix. Read their letter, below.

Dear Felix,

Hi, trust you are well today.

I came to know and like you (very much) when I stumbled upon ‘Kingdom’. I was just supposed to peep in because a friend wanted to show me the group she likes but I never thought that I would see you there. That is where I started to get interested in knowing you through your group Stray Kids.

It’s my first time to stan a K-pop group and I’m just happy that it’s Stray Kids. You’re a group of talented men who love and support one another. But more than that I’m so happy to have stan someone like you. Started watching all your fancams and VLives and TikTok lives.

Thank you for making an effort to reach out to your international fans like me by speaking in English in your lives. I admire the way you dance, your performance is always off the chart. Not to mention that you do have a strong presence on stage, the way you look on camera is so captivating. Through the comments of your group, I came to appreciate you more because you’re not just talented but you are one of the few people in that kind of business who is truly genuine - your smile, your love for the people around you melt my/our (STAYs’) hearts.

Felix, take care of yourself. I was saddened to hear about your injury. May you be completely healed and healthy always.

Stay happy!

Anndi