Dear Felix: A STAY pens a sweet poem for Stray Kids’ Felix showing their admiration

As part of the boy group Stray Kids, Felix made his debut in March 2018. Born in September 2000 in Sydney, Australia, Felix is Stray Kids’ lead dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist. He has actively participated in writing lyrics as well as composing multiple tracks in Stray Kids’ discography, right from the group’s pre-debut EP.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Chris to Stray Kids’ Felix. Read their letter, below.

I'd like to show my admiration towards Lee Felix of STRAY KIDS through my poem.

FELIX

Sweeter than a cookie,

That's our sunshine Lixie.

His voice is deeper than the sea

But it is so addictive to me.

I love his chocolate brownies

And also the choco cookies.

He is STAYs' cute sunshine

His charisma feels so divine.

He's one of the DanceRacha.

Does TikToks like a gangsta.

So sparkly are his face & eyes,

Whenever he dances to ‘TWICE’.

Slays in English as he's Aussie.

I adore him when he gets sassy.

His freckles are like every star,

Spread on the night sky afar.

His Hyungs are his safe place;

The most comfortable space.

And he loves us STAYs too

What can we do without you?

With us he always sticks,

We love him, our dear Felix.

With lots of love,

Chris

