Dear GOT7: An Indian Ahgase reminisces about their journey with the septet

GOT7 is a boy band comprising seven members, who made their debut in January 2014 with their first EP ‘Got It?’. After all seven of the members parted ways with their agency in 2021, GOT7 recently released their self-titled mini album, along with its title track ‘NANANA’. With their latest EP, GOT7 has received a warm welcome back from their fans, IGOT7, and has not only set a new first-week sales record for themselves but also set a record by becoming the first group in 2022 to hit number 1 in 100 countries on the iTunes Top Albums chart.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Dr Veena E R from India to GOT7. Read the letter, below.

Hello GOT7,

I am a doctor who just finished my MD. Also, I'm a proud Ahgase for 6 years. And I have crossed many of my difficult days being comforted by the songs and laughing out loud with GOT7. Even in the darkest of times, when COVID hit and the situation was just getting more and more worse, you were like a wall for me to depend upon. And because I could smile from the comfort that you gave, I could pass the smiles to others as well.

And when I was giving my MD exams, there was the announcement of a comeback after 1 year and 3 months. This was something to look forward to and it reduced stress and I passed my exams YAY...

Please know that because of you 7, there are people all around the world whose life gets better and happier.

Thank you,

Ahgase forever