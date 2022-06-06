Dear GOT7: An Indian IGOT7 thanks the group for coming back as a whole

Debuting in January 2014 with their first EP ‘Got It?’, GOT7 is a boy band comprising seven members. After parting ways with their agency in 2021, the group recently released their self-titled mini album, along with its title track ‘NANANA’. With ‘GOT7’, the group has set a new first-week sales record for themselves, and has also become the first group in 2022 to hit number 1 in 100 countries on the iTunes Top Albums chart.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Keerthana from India to GOT7. Read the letter, below.

Dear GOT7,

Let me start by saying Thank You for coming back to us as a whole GOT7, because you don't know how happy I am now. My name is Keerthana. I'm from India. I've been your Ahgase since 2019. When that news broke in 2021, I thought I'll never get to see you again as GOT7. But you guys came again for us, for your Ahgases. Your comeback overjoyed us. Let's continue our journey together once again. And finally all the very best for your upcoming and future projects as solo artists or a group. We (Ahgases) will always love you and be grateful to you.

Keerthana

From India