Dear Hoshi: A fan calls the SEVENTEEN member an ‘exceptional dancer’ in a heartwarming letter

Born Kwon Soon Young, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is a singer, dancer and choreographer. He made his debut with the group under PLEDIS Entertainment in May 2015. The leader of SEVENTEEN’s performance team, Hoshi is also a part of the special unit BSS. On April 2, 2021, Hoshi released his first solo mixtape, ‘Spider’.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by A to SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi. Read the letter, below.

Dear Hoshi,

I became a CARAT last year and I want to thank you because it's been a blast.

When I first started watching ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’ episodes you caught my eye from the first episode. I wondered who is this cute and adorable and squishable person and then I got to know it was you, Kwon Soonyoung.

As I further went on watching your videos and content I realised what an exceptional dancer you were. I never was a dancer Hoshi but you made me want to dance. I like how your eyes sparkle whenever you are on stage. How there's a smile whenever you think about dancing. How whenever you are on stage it captivates people.

A few months back, I was going through a hard time and was really really depressed. I didn't even have time to see you anymore. It seemed as if life was going the same as yesterday. I cried a lot. I thought that this was it. I wasn't gonna get better now but a notification came on my phone and it was you.

You came to do a VLive. While I was watching you…all the stress, all the pain, all the anxiety went away. I laughed out loud in weeks. It was all because of you.

After that when I went to the balcony to refresh my mind. I got a notification in which you wrote on Weverse that - "It's okay to have a hard time. It's okay to cry. It's okay to blame yourself but one should always remember that there [is] only one way and that [is] up from rock bottom.”

I sometimes wonder if it was destiny that led me to SEVENTEEN and to you or [if] it's just a coincidence that we met at the lowest point of my life when I needed a source of happiness?

Hoshi, I hope you are well. I hope you are doing great. I hope your friends keep you happy and you aren't having a hard time. If you are then remember we CARATs are here for you.

Don't overexert yourself and as you say - Enjoy your life to the full.

Signed,

A

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.