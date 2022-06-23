Dear Hwasa: A fan from India wants to be just like the MAMAMOO member

The youngest member of the girl group MAMAMOO, Hwasa is a talented singer, rapper, songwriter, and television personality. She debuted along with the group in 2014, and went on to make her official debut as a soloist in 2019. Along with her immense talent, Hwasa is known for her fierce sense of individuality and confidence.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Smira Kankariya from India to MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. Read the letter, below.

To Hwasa Eonni,

You are so amazing!!!!!!!!!!! Vocals perfect, dance perfect, visual perfect, rap perfect. I want to be just like you, not caring about haters, being so good at everything and also so pretty. It is [*was] my dream to become a K-pop idol, until I started comparing my visuals to other idols' visuals and thinking of haters and people who do not like me. You taught me to not care about the haters and just move forward, [and] now I am auditioning for RBW really soon and I really hope I pass. Saranghaeyo eonni.