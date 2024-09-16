Dear Hyeri stills: Shin Hye Sun plays an announcer whose new hidden personality emerges after deep emotional wounds; SEE

Dear Hyeri is a much-awaited psychological romance in which Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon will be appearing in the lead roles. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this project along with the talented crew. The psychological drama is laced with romance and comedy along with emotional warmth.

On September 16, ENA dropped new stills from their upcoming drama Dear Hyeri. The stills show the two sides of the main character who will be played by Shin Hye Sun. The actress takes on the role of Eun Ho who is a struggling announcer but after going through a heartbreak, a new happier personality named Hyeri emerges. First Enho is unaware of her new personality but soon has to juggle the lives of the two.

Dear Hyeri will air on ENA and stream on Genie TV Original. A global release has not been announced yet. The series will premiere on September 23.

The drama tells the story of an announcer, who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seated wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace who also has past traumas. They slowly start making each other better.

Advertisement

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun, who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay, who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home series and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

ALSO READ: The Queen Woo's Lee Soo Hyuk to host boy group survival show PROJECT 7 set for October premiere