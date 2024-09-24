Dear Hyeri with Shin Hye Sun joins Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae starrer No Gain No Love in viewership ratings race

Dear Hyeri, starring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, and Kang Hoon, premiered with promising viewership ratings this week. Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's romantic comedy No Gain No Love enjoyed a slight rise in viewership ratings. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Monday, which is September 24.

According to Nielsen Korea, Dear Hyeri scored a 2 percent viewership rating for its premiere episode. The drama tells the story of an announcer, who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seated wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace, who also has past traumas. They slowly start making each other better.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun, who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay, who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

No Gian No Love saw an increase in the ratings and achieved 3.6 percent viewership for episode 9.

The drama revolves around Son Hea Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion, but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Kim Jung Sik has directed the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

