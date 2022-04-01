Dear Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin: A fan expresses happiness about seeing the couple together

On March 31, actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin exchanged vows at the Aston House, Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, Seoul, in a private ceremony. The co-star turned couple first met on the sets of ‘The Negotiation’ and then returned to solidify their places in our hearts with their heartbreaking romance in ‘Crash Landing on You’. Called the ‘wedding of the century’, every single new detail about BinJin’s wedding was trending online as fans expressed their joy.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Jayshree Minji from India, to Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. Read their letter, below.

Dear Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

I am a huge fan of you guys, from India. This is the first time I am writing something like this. I've been watching K-dramas for the past couple of years. There are so many K-dramas and also K-celebrities on whom I've crushed. But your CLOY makes me fall in love with you guys on a different level which I can't express in just a few words.

Also, the chemistry between you guys makes me ship you guys in real life also. I am so happy to see you guys together.

Lots of love from India. And one day if I get the chance to visit Seoul, I wish to meet you only.

JAYSHREE MINJI

ALSO READ: Dear Jungkook: An ARMY from India writes about the BTS member’s voice giving ‘a feeling of warmth and love’ Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.