Dear Hyunjin: A fan from the US sends warm words of encouragement to the Stray Kids member

Hwang Hyunjin, popularly known as Hyunjin, is a South Korean dancer and rapper. Hyunjin made his debut in 2018 as part of JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids. As part of Stray Kids’ discography, Hyunjin has penned lyrics for songs like ‘4419’ and ‘Mixtape’ (#1 to #5). He also has his name in the credits as a composer for some of these tracks.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Megan Knight from the US to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin. Read her letter, below.

Dear Hyunjin,

How are you? I hope you are well. I’m writing this to you as a new STAY who was touched by your words during the MANIAC Seoul concert. The world sometimes forgets that you’re human, right? I understand. Making mistakes, falling down… it’s all part of this crazy, messy life that we live. It’s how we get back up, learn from, and grow from the mess that makes life beautiful and determines our character. I want you to know that you are a strong, brave, beautiful human who is worthy of so much love. You are valuable, not just because you are Hyunjin of Stray Kids, but because you are you. I am proud of the person you are becoming and can’t wait to see the person you will become. I will always cheer for him.