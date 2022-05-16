Dear IU: A fan from India pens sweet birthday wishes for the ‘Celebrity’ singer
A fan from India writes a sweet letter wishing IU a happy birthday.
IU debuted at the age of fifteen with her first mini album ‘Lost and Found’ in 2008, and since then, has deservedly received a lot of love and accolades throughout her career. ‘Good Day’, the lead single from her 2010 album ‘Real’ made her a national name, and in 2019, the song was ranked number one on Billboard’s ‘100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s’ list. Today, IU is active as a prolific singer-songwriter, as well as a notable actress.
Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan from India to IU. Read the letter, below.
Dear IU Eonni,
Wishing you a very happy birthday!! I am so happy that I am your UAENA. 16th May is a very special day to me as it is your birthday...I am so proud of being a fan of such a kind, generous and strong woman. I love you very much my IU Eonni. You and your songs have taught me so many things...Whenever I listen to them I feel very happy. You have an angelic voice and your acting in your K-Dramas is so awesome...you are like an angel to me. You are so cute and beautiful, you are my favourite K-pop soloist. You are perfect. I love you and once again a very happy birthday...may you live long and I hope your birthday is the happiest. All the best for upcoming dramas and movies...Hope your all wishes come true!
Love from an Indian UAENA
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars?
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
