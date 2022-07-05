Dear Jimin: A fan from India calls the BTS member ‘graceful and versatile’ in a heartwarming letter

In 2013, Jimin debuted as a part of BTS and has since gone on to receive immense love for his vocals and dance. To date, he has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Schifra Cardoso from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read the letter, below.

Dear Jiminaah! My Mochi Babyy!

First off, I want to appreciate your presence as an artist. You are so graceful and versatile with anything that you're put into. You look absolutely amazing and your kindness knows no bounds. You are truly a blessing to us ARMYs and the entire world. Words would fall short to describe you as a person. It sometimes hurts to see you underestimate yourself so much but maybe phenomenal artists like you will always feel that, I want you to see yourself through ARMYs’ eyes and you'll know what a beautiful, confident and humble human you are! Your dancing skills & beauty are mesmerizing, I really and positively hope that I get to see you in person at least ONCE in my entire lifetime.

Until then, I will patiently wait for you and always pray for your good health and happiness. I wish only for the best to come your and the other Tannies’ way! Please know that ARMYs LOVE YOU A LOT!!

If there's another word for Angel, it would be PARK JIMIN

Saranghaeyo Jiminaah

Bogo Shipeo