Dear Jimin: A fan from India calls the BTS member ‘a perfect gentleman’

Jimin debuted as a part of the boy group BTS in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to receive immense love for his vocals and dance. To date, Jimin has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’. He recently released an OST called ‘With You’ for the drama ‘Our Blues’, as a duet with his close friend and a talented singer himself, Ha Sung Woon.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Erina Islam from India, to BTS’ Jimin. Read the letter below.

Dear Park Jimin,

There's no one like you. No one to make me feel loved the way you do. No one to make me so fond that my tears start falling. No one called Park Jimin who has my whole heart! I love you so much that it physically and emotionally hurts but I do not mind this hurting at all. You're always so selfless, covering everyone around you with a beautiful sheet of love and comfort that makes them smile. You're always the first one to hold someone when they tend to break, when they tend to fall apart. It's not easy being so selfless Jimin and I pray to God, that He gives you all the happiness you vibrate, He makes you grow into the person you want to become.

Doesn't matter if I will ever get a chance to say these to you Jimin, because feelings don't necessarily have to be conveyed for the loved person to understand. No distance can ever part my attachment to you. No distance can make me think the other way for you. You have always been an angel for me, for everyone who knows you. You define a perfect gentleman, a perfect person and even though there are times you doubt yourself, it is important for you to know that not only me, but so many of us love you despite your crooked tooth, despite your little rare voice cracks, despite everything you think of as your flaw.

Nothing in the world can ever make up to what you are and what you mean to me. I love youuuu!!

Erina Islam,

Country - India