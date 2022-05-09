Dear Jimin: A fan from India calls the BTS member their ‘comfort person’
A fan from India writes a letter to BTS’ Jimin.
In 2013, Jimin debuted as a part of BTS and has since gone on to receive immense love for his vocal and dance skills. To date, he has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’.
Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Vaishnavi from India, to BTS’ Jimin. Read their letter below.
Hello Jimin, My name is Vivo (Vaishnavi).
Idk why I am writing a letter to you but I feel like it is because you've always been with me whenever I needed you, you've been my comfort person. I always rant to you in the form journal where I write all my worries, happiness, and sadness to you, I know some things I write are a little embarrassing but, I somehow feel you listen to me. Even though one day [if] I meet you I'll not show those letters to you, because it's a secret hehe. Anyways take care of yourself and yes I know there is a person in Seoul who understands me and I promise I'll face all my problems and promise to never give up until I achieve something. Vaishnavi from India.
